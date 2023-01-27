Left Menu

Noida: UP cop caught taking Rs 4 lakh bribe, arrested

Deputy Commissioner of Police Greater Noida Saad Miya Khan said, Sub inspector Gulab Singh was caught taking Rs 4 lakh bribe in connection with a 2019 case. He was arrested by the Anti Corruption Unit Meerut.

PTI | Noida | Updated: 27-01-2023 23:02 IST | Created: 27-01-2023 23:02 IST
A sub-inspector of the Uttar Pradesh Police posted in Gautam Buddh Nagar was arrested on Friday after he was caught taking bribe, officials said.

The SI, attached with the Ecotech 1 police station, was trapped by the Anti-Corruption Unit (Meerut), a senior official said. Deputy Commissioner of Police (Greater Noida) Saad Miya Khan said, ''Sub inspector Gulab Singh was caught taking Rs 4 lakh bribe in connection with a 2019 case.'' ''He was arrested by the Anti Corruption Unit (Meerut). He has been dismissed from service with immediate effect and a departmental inquiry also launched over the episode,'' Khan said. An FIR has been lodged against the erring police official at the Surajpur police station under provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988, the DCP said.

According to another official, the accused SI was probing a theft case lodged at Ecotech 1 police station over three years back. He is accused of demanding bribe in order to not take action against a culprit in the theft case, the official added.

