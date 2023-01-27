Goa: Collector transferred for circular seeking donations for R-Day event

The collector of South Goa district has been transferred over a circular asking government staff to contribute Rs 1,000 each for a Republic Day event, an official said on Friday.

The transfer order of Collector Jyoti Kumari was issued by Under Secretary (Personnel) Eshant Sawant, he said.

Kumari has been posted as Chief Executive Officer of Entertainment Society of Goa (ESG), while Indian Administrative Service officer Asvin Chandru has been made South Goa collector, he informed.

Kumari's circular had asked government staff to contribute Rs 1,000 each to host a Republic Day function, and an inquiry was initiated into the matter on January 25 by state revenue minister Babush Monserratte after it kicked off a controversy.

The South Goa collectorate had claimed the money collected was to be donated to old age homes and orphanages.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)