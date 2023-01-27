Left Menu

Goa: Collector transferred for circular seeking donations for R-Day event

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 27-01-2023 23:16 IST | Created: 27-01-2023 23:16 IST
Goa: Collector transferred for circular seeking donations for R-Day event
  • Country:
  • India

The collector of South Goa district has been transferred over a circular asking government staff to contribute Rs 1,000 each for a Republic Day event, an official said on Friday.

The transfer order of Collector Jyoti Kumari was issued by Under Secretary (Personnel) Eshant Sawant, he said.

Kumari has been posted as Chief Executive Officer of Entertainment Society of Goa (ESG), while Indian Administrative Service officer Asvin Chandru has been made South Goa collector, he informed.

Kumari's circular had asked government staff to contribute Rs 1,000 each to host a Republic Day function, and an inquiry was initiated into the matter on January 25 by state revenue minister Babush Monserratte after it kicked off a controversy.

The South Goa collectorate had claimed the money collected was to be donated to old age homes and orphanages.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: FDA identifies recall of Emergent's decontamination kits as most serious; California law aiming to curb COVID misinformation blocked by judge and more

Health News Roundup: FDA identifies recall of Emergent's decontamination kit...

 Global
2
Mystore launches ONDC connector for Shopify sellers

Mystore launches ONDC connector for Shopify sellers

 Global
3
LATAM POLITICS TODAY-Brazil's Lula calls on French president to attend Amazon summit

LATAM POLITICS TODAY-Brazil's Lula calls on French president to attend Amazo...

 Global
4
AfDB Group to invest $10 billion to boost Africa’s efforts to end hunger

AfDB Group to invest $10 billion to boost Africa’s efforts to end hunger

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Global Water and Sanitation Crisis: Understanding the Issues

Keeping it Clean: The Impact of Sanitation on Public Health

The Impact of Climate Change on Water Resources

2023 Family Vacation Hot Spots: Top Destinations for Kids

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023