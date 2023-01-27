Security forces destroy old mortar shell in J-K's Poonch
PTI | Jammu | Updated: 27-01-2023 23:48 IST | Created: 27-01-2023 23:48 IST
Security forces detected and destroyed a old mortar shell in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district on Friday, sources said.
The mortar shell was detected in the district's Phagla area under the Surankote belt, they said.
The shell was destroyed, thereby averting a tragedy, sources added.
