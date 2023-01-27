More than Rs 23 lakh cash, alcohol seized in poll-bound Meghalaya

Over Rs 23 lakh cash and alcohol valed at over Rs 11000 were seized by EC personnel in West Garo Hills district of poll-bound Meghalaya in the past 24 hours, state Chief Electoral Officer F R Kharkongor said on Friday.

The seizure was made in view of the model code of conduct, which is place for the February 27 state Assembly election.

''Unaccounted cash of Rs 8.96 lakh and alcohol worth over Rs 8,000 were seized in West Garo Hills district on Thursday. Today another Rs 14.9 lakh unaccounted cash and alcohol worth over Rs 3000 were seized by the election department persoonel,'' Kharkongor told PTI.

With this, cash amounting to over Rs 43.9 lakh has been seized from across the state since the model code of conduct came into force on January 18, the CEO said.

A senior district police officer said the cash was seized from persons who were driving into Meghalaya from Assam. As the persons carrying the cash could not provide any satisfactory and valid documents, the money was seized.

According to the CEO, at least 34 assembly constituencies across the state have been identified as ''expenditure sensitive'' and flying squads are monitoring strictly the movement of people in the areas.

