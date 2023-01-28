Left Menu

Medics say gunman wounds 10 in Jerusalem before being slain

PTI | Jerusalem | Updated: 28-01-2023 00:28 IST | Created: 28-01-2023 00:28 IST
  • Israel

A gunman opened fire Friday night near a synagogue in east Jerusalem, wounding 10 people before he was shot and killed, Israeli police and medics said.

The shooting in the Jewish neighborhood of Neve Yaakov followed a deadly raid by the Israeli military Thursday in the occupied West Bank that killed nine Palestinians, with a 10th killed later north of Jerusalem.

After Friday's shooting, the Magen David Adom emergency service said it was treating 10 wounded, some in critical condition.

Israeli police said the gunman was shot and killed, and large police force was at the scene.

