U.S. condemns apparent attack in Jerusalem - State Dept
Reuters | Updated: 28-01-2023 01:01 IST | Created: 28-01-2023 01:01 IST
The United States on Friday condemned an apparent terrorist attack on a Jerusalem synagogue in which Israeli media reported that five people had been killed, U.S. State Department deputy spokesperson Vedant Patel said.
Patel told reporters at a news briefing that U.S. officials were in touch with their Israeli counterparts and that he did not expect changes to Secretary of State Antony Blinken's vist to Israel next week.
