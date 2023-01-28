Left Menu

U.S. condemns apparent attack in Jerusalem - State Dept

Reuters | Updated: 28-01-2023 01:01 IST | Created: 28-01-2023 01:01 IST
The United States on Friday condemned an apparent terrorist attack on a Jerusalem synagogue in which Israeli media reported that five people had been killed, U.S. State Department deputy spokesperson Vedant Patel said.

Patel told reporters at a news briefing that U.S. officials were in touch with their Israeli counterparts and that he did not expect changes to Secretary of State Antony Blinken's vist to Israel next week.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

