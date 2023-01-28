Left Menu

Biden monitoring situation as Tyre Nichols video released -White House

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 28-01-2023 01:08 IST
Biden monitoring situation as Tyre Nichols video released -White House
President Joe Biden on Friday was monitoring the situation in Memphis on Friday ahead of the release of a video in the death of Tyre Nichols while in police custody, the White House said.

Spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters that the White House has been in coordination with relevant agencies to ensure that they are prepared if protests turn violent.

