Biden monitoring situation as Tyre Nichols video released -White House
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 28-01-2023 01:08 IST | Created: 28-01-2023 01:06 IST
President Joe Biden on Friday was monitoring the situation in Memphis on Friday ahead of the release of a video in the death of Tyre Nichols while in police custody, the White House said.
Spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters that the White House has been in coordination with relevant agencies to ensure that they are prepared if protests turn violent.
