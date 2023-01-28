U.S. secures deal with Netherlands, Japan on China chip export limit - Bloomberg
Updated: 28-01-2023 01:14 IST | Created: 28-01-2023 01:14 IST
The United States has secured a deal with the Netherlands and Japan to restrict exports of some advanced chip-making machinery to China in talks that concluded on Friday, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the matter.
The agreement would extend some export controls the United States adopted in October to companies based in the two allied nations, including ASML Holding NV, Nikon Corp and Tokyo Electron Ltd, the report added.
