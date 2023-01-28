Left Menu

U.S. condemns 'apparent terrorist attack' in Jerusalem -State Dept

The United States on Friday condemned an "apparent terrorist attack" on a Jerusalem synagogue in which the Israeli Foreign Ministry said seven people had been killed, U.S. State Department deputy spokesperson Vedant Patel said. Patel told reporters that U.S. officials were in touch with their Israeli counterparts, and he did not expect changes to Secretary of State Antony Blinken's visit to Israel next week.

The United States on Friday condemned an "apparent terrorist attack" on a Jerusalem synagogue in which the Israeli Foreign Ministry said seven people had been killed, U.S. State Department deputy spokesperson Vedant Patel said.

Patel told reporters that U.S. officials were in touch with their Israeli counterparts, and he did not expect changes to Secretary of State Antony Blinken's visit to Israel next week. "We are still gathering information," Patel said at a news briefing, referring to reports that a gunman opened fire outside a synagogue.

"This is absolutely horrific. Our thoughts, prayers and condolences go out to those killed by this heinous act of violence. We condemn this apparent terrorist attack in the strongest terms. Our commitment to Israel's security remains ironclad," Patel said.

