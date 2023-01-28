Left Menu

UAE condemns Friday’s synagogue attack on Jerusalem outskirts - WAM

Reuters | Updated: 28-01-2023 03:06 IST
UAE condemns Friday’s synagogue attack on Jerusalem outskirts - WAM

The United Arab Emirates condemned Friday's synagogue attack on the outskirts of Jerusalem, state news agency (WAM) reported citing a foreign ministry statement.

Seven people were killed and 10 were injured in the synagogue shooting attack near Jerusalem on Friday, Israel's foreign ministry said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

