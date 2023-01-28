UAE condemns Friday’s synagogue attack on Jerusalem outskirts - WAM
Reuters | Updated: 28-01-2023 03:06 IST | Created: 28-01-2023 03:06 IST
The United Arab Emirates condemned Friday's synagogue attack on the outskirts of Jerusalem, state news agency (WAM) reported citing a foreign ministry statement.
Seven people were killed and 10 were injured in the synagogue shooting attack near Jerusalem on Friday, Israel's foreign ministry said.
