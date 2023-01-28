U.N. chief urges 'utmost restraint' from Israel, Palestinians

U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is "deeply worried" by the current escalation of violence in Israel and the occupied Palestinian territory and urged "utmost restraint" on Friday, U.N. spokesman Stephane Dujarric said in a statement.

He said Guterres strongly condemned the attack by a gunman on Friday that killed at least seven people and wounded 10 others in a synagogue on the outskirts of Jerusalem.

