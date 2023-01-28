Left Menu

Man who assaulted Capitol Police officer Sicknick sentenced to 80 months in prison

The man who carried out a pepper-spray attack on a U.S. Capitol Police officer who died the day after the Jan. 6, 2021, riot was sentenced to 80 months in prison on Friday with credit for time already served in pretrial detention.

Reuters | Updated: 28-01-2023 03:47 IST | Created: 28-01-2023 03:47 IST
Man who assaulted Capitol Police officer Sicknick sentenced to 80 months in prison

The man who carried out a pepper-spray attack on a U.S. Capitol Police officer who died the day after the Jan. 6, 2021, riot was sentenced to 80 months in prison on Friday with credit for time already served in pretrial detention. Julian Khater, 32, who admitted in a guilty plea he had used the pepper spray against Officer Brian Sicknick and two other officers, told U.S. District Judge Thomas Hogan rash actions that day were not in his nature, and he wishes he could take them back.

"I've taken every change I possibly could to better myself as a person," Khater said. "What happened on Jan. 6 - there are no words for it ... I wish I could take it back." Sicknick died of a stroke the next day. Although the medical examiner, Francisco J. Diaz, later attributed his death to natural causes, he told the Washington Post he believed "all that transpired" on Jan. 6, 2021, played a role in his death.

Thousands of Donald Trump's supporters stormed the Capitol that day in an attempt to overturn his election loss. George Tanios, 41, of Morgantown, West Virginia, who traveled to Washington with Khater and supplied the chemical agent Khater used, pleaded guilty last year to lesser misdemeanor charges of disorderly conduct on restricted grounds.

His sentencing remains ongoing in the federal courthouse in Washington. Both the prosecution and his defense attorneys are seeking credit for the five-plus months he served in pre-trial detention.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: FDA identifies recall of Emergent's decontamination kits as most serious; California law aiming to curb COVID misinformation blocked by judge and more

Health News Roundup: FDA identifies recall of Emergent's decontamination kit...

 Global
2
AfDB Group to invest $10 billion to boost Africa’s efforts to end hunger

AfDB Group to invest $10 billion to boost Africa’s efforts to end hunger

 Global
3
Mystore launches ONDC connector for Shopify sellers

Mystore launches ONDC connector for Shopify sellers

 Global
4
LATAM POLITICS TODAY-Brazil's Lula calls on French president to attend Amazon summit

LATAM POLITICS TODAY-Brazil's Lula calls on French president to attend Amazo...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Global Water and Sanitation Crisis: Understanding the Issues

Keeping it Clean: The Impact of Sanitation on Public Health

The Impact of Climate Change on Water Resources

2023 Family Vacation Hot Spots: Top Destinations for Kids

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023