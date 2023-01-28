Left Menu

MP Congress leader booked for 'haath todo' comment

PTI | Jabalpur | Updated: 28-01-2023 08:35 IST | Created: 28-01-2023 08:35 IST
MP Congress leader booked for 'haath todo' comment
  • Country:
  • India

A case has been registered against a Congress functionary in Madhya Pradesh over his alleged offensive remarks calling for ''breaking the hands of the corrupt'' if they do not listen to people, police said.

Congress Jabalpur district president Nilesh Jain was booked on Friday following a complaint filed by Jabalpur district Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha president Rajmani Singh, they said.

Shahpura police station inspector S L Verma told PTI over phone that Singh, in his complaint, has claimed Jain, speaking at an event, said - 'Haath jodo, nahi mane to bhrashtachari ke haath todo' (fold hands and if they don't listen, then break the corrupt person's hands).

The Congress leader has been charged under two sections, including 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), said Verma.

Jain made the alleged comments during his party public meeting held in Jabalpur on Thursday, the police officer said, citing the complaint.

On January 26, the Congress launched a new nationwide mass contact programme, 'Haath Se Haath Jodo'.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: FDA identifies recall of Emergent's decontamination kits as most serious; California law aiming to curb COVID misinformation blocked by judge and more

Health News Roundup: FDA identifies recall of Emergent's decontamination kit...

 Global
2
AfDB Group to invest $10 billion to boost Africa’s efforts to end hunger

AfDB Group to invest $10 billion to boost Africa’s efforts to end hunger

 Global
3
Mystore launches ONDC connector for Shopify sellers

Mystore launches ONDC connector for Shopify sellers

 Global
4
LATAM POLITICS TODAY-Brazil's Lula calls on French president to attend Amazon summit

LATAM POLITICS TODAY-Brazil's Lula calls on French president to attend Amazo...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Global Water and Sanitation Crisis: Understanding the Issues

Keeping it Clean: The Impact of Sanitation on Public Health

The Impact of Climate Change on Water Resources

2023 Family Vacation Hot Spots: Top Destinations for Kids

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023