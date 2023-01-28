Left Menu

Man held for threatening to carry out serial blasts in Gujarat city

PTI | Ballia | Updated: 28-01-2023 10:36 IST | Created: 28-01-2023 10:36 IST
Man held for threatening to carry out serial blasts in Gujarat city
  • Country:
  • India

A man was detained here for allegedly threatening to carry out serial bomb blasts in Ahmedabad, Gujarat on Republic Day, police said on Saturday.

Om Prakash Paswan, a resident of Devrar village, was taken into custody by a team of the Gujarat Police Friday night, Station House Officer of Maniyar police station Praveen Singh said.

Officials said the office of the Police Commissioner, Ahmedabad had received a letter on January 25 threatening to blow up various places in the city including a railway station and a bus stand. During probe by the Gujarat Police, it emerged that four people were involved in sending the letter, of whom one was a resident of Ballia, Uttar Pradesh, they said.

In this regard, a team of the Gujarat Police arrived at Maniyar police station on Friday and from there it, along with the local police, travelled to Devrar village, officials said.

The main accused, Paswan, was nabbed from his house, they added.

Police sources said Prakash worked in the private sector and had come home three days ago from Ahmedabad.

Police said he had no criminal record so far.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: FDA identifies recall of Emergent's decontamination kits as most serious; California law aiming to curb COVID misinformation blocked by judge and more

Health News Roundup: FDA identifies recall of Emergent's decontamination kit...

 Global
2
AfDB Group to invest $10 billion to boost Africa’s efforts to end hunger

AfDB Group to invest $10 billion to boost Africa’s efforts to end hunger

 Global
3
LATAM POLITICS TODAY-Brazil's Lula calls on French president to attend Amazon summit

LATAM POLITICS TODAY-Brazil's Lula calls on French president to attend Amazo...

 Global
4
Mystore launches ONDC connector for Shopify sellers

Mystore launches ONDC connector for Shopify sellers

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Global Water and Sanitation Crisis: Understanding the Issues

Keeping it Clean: The Impact of Sanitation on Public Health

The Impact of Climate Change on Water Resources

2023 Family Vacation Hot Spots: Top Destinations for Kids

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023