Scholz: there can be no peace over heads of Ukrainians

Reuters | Updated: 31-01-2023 04:13 IST | Created: 31-01-2023 04:13 IST
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said there could be no peace over the heads of Ukrainians on Monday during a news conference with Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva that highlighted differences between the two leaders in their view of the war.

Scholz said Russia must withdraw its troops for peace talks to take place, after Lula said he had heard very little talk of peace in discussions about Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

