Memphis fires two EMTs who responded to police beating of Tyre Nichols

EMTs Robert Long and JaMichael Sandridge "failed to conduct an adequate patient assessment" upon seeing the injured Nichols a few minutes after police had stopped beating him, Fire Chief Gina Sweat said in a statement. Michelle Whitaker, a lieutenant in the fire department, drove them to the scene and remained in the vehicle after arriving.

Reuters | Updated: 31-01-2023 04:17 IST | Created: 31-01-2023 04:17 IST
The Memphis Fire Department on Monday said it had fired two emergency medical technicians and an emergency vehicle driver who responded to the brutal police beating of Tyre Nichols, saying an investigation had found they failed to provide adequate medical care.

Nichols, 29, arrived at a hospital in critical condition after several officers punched and kicked him and hit him with a baton, and died three days later from his injuries. EMTs Robert Long and JaMichael Sandridge "failed to conduct an adequate patient assessment" upon seeing the injured Nichols a few minutes after police had stopped beating him, Fire Chief Gina Sweat said in a statement.

Michelle Whitaker, a lieutenant in the fire department, drove them to the scene and remained in the vehicle after arriving. She was also terminated for violating department policy, the statement said.

