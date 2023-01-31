Left Menu

Fighting in Colombia leaves at least 10 dead

The clashes took place last weekend in jungle terrain close to the Pacific port city of Buenaventura, just two weeks before peace talks between the government and the ELN are set to continue in Mexico. Colombia has endured almost six decades of internal armed conflict, which has left at least 450,000 dead and millions displaced.

Reuters | Updated: 31-01-2023 04:25 IST | Created: 31-01-2023 04:25 IST
Fighting in Colombia leaves at least 10 dead

Fighting in an area key to drug trafficking in southeastern Colombia left at least nine rebels from the National Liberation Army (ELN) and one Marine dead, the country's navy said on Monday. The clashes took place last weekend in jungle terrain close to the Pacific port city of Buenaventura, just two weeks before peace talks between the government and the ELN are set to continue in Mexico.

Colombia has endured almost six decades of internal armed conflict, which has left at least 450,000 dead and millions displaced. The government concluded a preliminary round of talks with the ELN in Venezuela last year and held an emergency meeting this month to overcome a communications issue regarding a potential ceasefire.

President Gustavo Petro, Colombia's first leftist leader, has promised to seek peace deals or surrender agreements with all the country's illegal armed groups.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Webb's NIRISS back to full scientific operations after suffering software glitch

Webb's NIRISS back to full scientific operations after suffering software gl...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Italy eases anti-COVID measures for travellers from China; Novo Nordisk launches 'strong' guidance, warns of supply constraints and more

Health News Roundup: Italy eases anti-COVID measures for travellers from Chi...

 Global
3
Stunning NASA photo reveals mesa-like landforms on Mars

Stunning NASA photo reveals mesa-like landforms on Mars

 Global
4
OnePlus announces OxygenOS 13 Open Beta for Nord CE

OnePlus announces OxygenOS 13 Open Beta for Nord CE

India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Solving Water Crises with the Help of Technology

The Rise of Artificial Intelligence: Navigating the Future with AI

Preserving Our Water for Tomorrow: The Technological Revolution in Water Resource Management

Water 2.0: The Impact of Technology on Urban Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023