Left Menu

CCTV surveillance will help curb crime, nab anti-national elements in J-K: DGP

Singh said the quality of equipment and logistics to be used for the project must be of good quality. He impressed upon the officers to take all the necessary measures for completing the project in time.

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 31-01-2023 08:13 IST | Created: 31-01-2023 08:13 IST
CCTV surveillance will help curb crime, nab anti-national elements in J-K: DGP
  • Country:
  • India

To identify and nab anti-national elements in Jammu and Kashmir, the Union Territory will have 24X7 ground surveillance through CCTV cameras installed across the UT, officials said.

''The aim of implementation of CCTV surveillance system across Jammu and Kashmir is to provide a safe and secure environment to the people and visitors of the Union Territory,'' J&K Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbag Singh said on Monday.

Chairing a high-level meeting to review the status of the implementation of the CCTV surveillance project across Jammu and Kashmir, he said it would help instil confidence among people that they are secure. ''By this system, we will keep an eye on ground 24X7,'' he added.

He said once commissioned, the system will generate alerts that will help in curbing crime rate in the union territory and be useful in identification and nabbing of anti-national elements and criminals.

The DGP said the project implementers should keep a futuristic outlook in mind as CCTV cameras would continue to be added in future as per emerging needs. Singh said the quality of equipment and logistics to be used for the project must be of good quality. He impressed upon the officers to take all the necessary measures for completing the project in time.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Bolsonaro, Brazil's former president, has applied for U.S. tourist visa

Bolsonaro, Brazil's former president, has applied for U.S. tourist visa

 Global
2
Space rocks reveal surprising origin of Earth's life ingredients

Space rocks reveal surprising origin of Earth's life ingredients

 United Kingdom
3
Hubble captures stunning view of turbulent cosmic Tarantula: Check it out

Hubble captures stunning view of turbulent cosmic Tarantula: Check it out

 Global
4
The Rise of Smart Cities: Technology Transforming Urban Development
Blog

The Rise of Smart Cities: Technology Transforming Urban Development

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Sewage to Solution: Innovations in Wastewater Treatment

Building a Better Tomorrow: The Future of Urban Development

A Drop of Hope: The Connection Between Water and Sustainable Development

The Power of H2O: Water and Sustainable Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023