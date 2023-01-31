Death toll in Pakistan mosque blast rises to 83 - hospital spokesperson
Reuters | Updated: 31-01-2023 09:52 IST | Created: 31-01-2023 09:49 IST
- Country:
- Pakistan
The death toll in the suicide bombing in the northwestern Pakistani city of Peshawar rose to 83 while at least 57 people were injured, several of them critically, a hospital spokesperson said on Tuesday.
A suicide bomber blew himself up inside a crowded mosque in a highly fortified security compound in Pakistan on Monday, the latest in a string of attacks targeting police.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement