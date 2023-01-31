Woman, partner get life in prison for husband's murder in UP's Shamli

Left Menu

The couple -- identified as Shrimati Rajesh and Pradeep -- was also slapped with a fine of Rs 40,000 each.

PTI | Muzaffarnagar | Updated: 31-01-2023 10:35 IST | Created: 31-01-2023 10:31 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
A local court in Uttar Pradesh's Shamli district has sentenced a woman and her partner to life in prison for murdering her husband.

The Court of District and Sessions Judge Griesh Kumar Vaish on Monday found the couple guilty under Section 302 of the Indian Penal Code on the basis of testimony provided by her six-year-old son, the government's counsel said.

The couple -- identified as Shrimati Rajesh and Pradeep -- was also slapped with a fine of Rs 40,000 each. Dharamvir, a resident of Manlendi village in Shamli district, was strangulated by his wife with the help of her partner for opposing their illicit relationship in June 2018. Following the murder, his body was hanged from the ceiling to portray it as a case of suicide. The victim's son, who was examined as an eyewitness, fully supported the prosecution story, said Sanjay Chouhan, the government counsel.

The boy narrated in court that his father was strangled to death by his mother with the help of Pradeep at their home, Chouhan said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

