Government providing further $1M to help flooding hit communities in Auckland

The Government is providing a further $1 million to the Mayoral Relief Fund to help communities in Auckland following flooding, Minister for Emergency Management Kieran McAnulty announced today.

“Cabinet today agreed that, given the severity of the event, a further $1 million contribution be made. Cabinet wishes to be proactive and get ahead of any formal application from the Council.

“This is the most significant contribution to a Mayoral Relief Fund ever and ensures that funding is being provided to the affected communities as quickly as possible,” Kieran McAnulty said.

Financial contributions to councils' MRFs are typically made in the immediate aftermath of an emergency with the expectation that the local authority distributes funding to the community as it sees fit. The previous highest was $300,000, given to Nelson last year.

“I anticipate this will be welcome support to the numerous community-run centres across the city, as this could assist them in their support of their communities. The fund will be administered by Auckland Council, however this funding could assist to provide support in dealing with things such as providing essential needs like food and clothing, as well as cleaning up damaged properties in areas where support is not otherwise available.

“Mayoral Relief Funds help communities bounce back after an emergency. Local communities and councils understand where the immediate needs are and how to help whānau, community organisations and marae.

“The local community knows the needs best and it’s only appropriate they determine how best to apply these funds.

“I signalled on Saturday when I announced our initial $100,000 contribution, that more was expected to follow. After having seen first-hand the damage, I am pleased to be able to support the flood affected communities.

“This is in addition to other government financial support provided to the region, such as the Ministry of Social Development civil defence payments.

· If you need urgent accommodation assistance, phone 0800 22 22 00

· For welfare assistance, you can call the Ministry of Social Development on 0800 400 100

“The focus at the moment, for all those involved, is on continuing to respond to the emergency event. Central government continues to be available to support the local response teams as needed,” Kieran McAnulty said.

(With Inputs from New Zealand Government Press Release)