Russia, Belarus start joint military staff training
Reuters | Updated: 31-01-2023 10:48 IST | Created: 31-01-2023 10:45 IST
Russia and Belarus have started a week-long session of staff training for the joint command of their regional grouping of forces, the Belarusian defence ministry said on Tuesday.
The training is part of preparation for joint drills the two countries will hold in Russia in September, the ministry added in its statement.
