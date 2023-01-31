Left Menu

Russia, Belarus start joint military staff training

Reuters | Updated: 31-01-2023 10:48 IST | Created: 31-01-2023 10:45 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

Russia and Belarus have started a week-long session of staff training for the joint command of their regional grouping of forces, the Belarusian defence ministry said on Tuesday.

The training is part of preparation for joint drills the two countries will hold in Russia in September, the ministry added in its statement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

