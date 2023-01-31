Australia and China trade ministers to hold virtual meeting next week - ABC

The trade ministers of Australia and China will hold a virtual meeting next week, Australian broadcaster ABC reported on Tuesday.

Trade ministers for the two nations have not met in three years. Australia's Assistant Minister for Trade Tim Ayres called for the removal of China's "trade impediments" on Australian exports in a meeting with his Chinese counterpart on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum, his office said earlier this month.

China's Xinhua news agency reported that the meeting at Davos between Australian and Chinese officials had agreed that trade ministers from the two nations would hold virtual discussions "in the near future."

