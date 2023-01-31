Robber wanted in several states nabbed after encounter in Rajasthan's Dholpur

A robber wanted in several states and carrying a reward of Rs 1.15 lakh on his head was arrested after an encounter in Rajasthan's Dholpur district, police said on Tuesday. The robber, identified as Keshav Gurjar, was wanted in Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh. He was arrested following a gunfight with the police during which he suffered an injury on his leg. He was later taken to the district hospital for treatment, Superintendent of Police (Dholpur) Dharmendra Singh said.

Acting on a tip-off, the police launched a combing operation for Gurjar late on Sunday night. He was arrested on Monday morning from the Sone Ka Gurja forest area, the senior official said. ''Gurjar was a wanted criminal in several states and a reward of Rs 1.15 lakh was declared on his arrest. Several rounds were fired from both sides after which the police managed to arrest him. ''Weapons and live cartridges have been seized from him,'' Singh said.

Gurjar managed to escape during a police operation in the Dholpur forest in November. Following his escape, the police formed special teams to nab him.

