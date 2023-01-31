PM Chris Hipkins to meet with PM Albanese

Prime Minister Chris Hipkins will travel to Canberra next week for an in person meeting with Australian Prime Minister, Anthony Albanese.

“The trans-Tasman relationship is New Zealand’s closest and most important, and it was crucial to me that my first overseas trip as Prime Minister was to Australia,” Chris Hipkins said.

“Prime Minister Albanese was the first international leader I spoke with after becoming Prime Minister, and I look forward to continuing our discussion in person on how we can further work together to secure our economies against the global economic challenges we all face.

“The stronger our relationship, and the closer our people-to-people links, the more prosperous and resilient New Zealand and Australia will become.

“As well as economic issues, I look forward to discussing our many shared security priorities within the bilateral relationship, and for our engagement in the Pacific and wider Indo-Pacific regions.

“Our meeting will also mark the start of a significant year in our bilateral relationship which we will celebrate several milestones – including 40 years of our Closer Economic Relations Agreement, 50 years of the Trans-Tasman Travel Arrangement, and 80 years since the establishment of our two High Commissions,” Chris Hipkins said.

The Prime Minister will fly to Australia for a day trip on Tuesday 7 February via the NZDF.

(With Inputs from New Zealand Government Press Release)