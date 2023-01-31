Left Menu

Case against school teacher for thrashing 5-yr-student in Thane

PTI | Thane | Updated: 31-01-2023 11:58 IST | Created: 31-01-2023 11:58 IST
Case against school teacher for thrashing 5-yr-student in Thane
  • Country:
  • India

Police have registered a case against a 40-year-old school teacher for allegedly hitting a five-year-old boy with a stick and slapping him in Maharashtra's Thane district, an official said on Tuesday.

The child suffered injuries in the incident which took place on Monday at a private school in Kalyan area, the official from Mahatma Fule Chowk police station said.

A probe was on to ascertain what provoked the accused to thrash the child, he said.

After the boy informed about the incident to his parents, they complained to the police following which a case was registered against the accused under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, the official said.

No arrest has been made so far in this connection, the police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Webb's NIRISS back to full scientific operations after suffering software glitch

Webb's NIRISS back to full scientific operations after suffering software gl...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Italy eases anti-COVID measures for travellers from China; Novo Nordisk launches 'strong' guidance, warns of supply constraints and more

Health News Roundup: Italy eases anti-COVID measures for travellers from Chi...

 Global
3
Stunning NASA photo reveals mesa-like landforms on Mars

Stunning NASA photo reveals mesa-like landforms on Mars

 Global
4
OnePlus announces OxygenOS 13 Open Beta for Nord CE

OnePlus announces OxygenOS 13 Open Beta for Nord CE

India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart Cities: A Blueprint for a Better Future

Solving Water Crises with the Help of Technology

The Rise of Artificial Intelligence: Navigating the Future with AI

Preserving Our Water for Tomorrow: The Technological Revolution in Water Resource Management

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023