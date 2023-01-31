U.S., South Korea defence chiefs pledge to expand scale of joint military drills
U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and his South Korean counterpart, Lee Jong-sup, vowed on Tuesday to expand the level and scale of the two countries' joint military drills, a joint statement said.
Austin arrived in Seoul on Monday for talks with Lee as Washington seeks to reassure the Asian ally over its nuclear commitment amid growing threats from North Korea.
