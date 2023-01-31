Left Menu

ECLGS supported MSMES in facing COVID shock; led to remarkable credit growth: Eco Survey

The recovery of MSMEs is proceeding apace, as is evident in the amounts of Goods and Services Tax GST they pay, while the Emergency Credit Linked Guarantee Scheme is casing their debt servicing concerns, it added.In FY21, the government announced the Emergency Credit Linked Guarantee Scheme, which succeeded in shielding micro, small and medium enterprises from financial distress.Quoting a recent CIBIL report ECLGS Insights, August 2022, the survey said it showed that the scheme has supported MSMEs in facing the COVID shock, with 83 per cent of the borrowers that availed the ECLGS being micro-enterprises.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-01-2023 13:48 IST | Created: 31-01-2023 13:39 IST
ECLGS supported MSMES in facing COVID shock; led to remarkable credit growth: Eco Survey
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The recovery of India's micro, small and medium enterprises is advancing swiftly, with the Emergency Credit Linked Guarantee Scheme offsetting the impact of the COVID shock on the units through robust credit disbursement, as per the Economic Survey 2022-23 tabled in Parliament on Tuesday. India has more than six crore micro, small and medium enterprises that employ close to 12 crore workers across sectors and industries while contributing nearly 35 per cent to the country's gross domestic product (GDP). According to the survey, ''The credit growth to the micro, small and medium enterprises sector has been remarkably high, over 30.6 per cent on average during January-November 2022, supported by the extended Emergency Credit Linked Guarantee Scheme (ECLGS) of the Union government''. ''The recovery of MSMEs is proceeding apace, as is evident in the amounts of Goods and Services Tax (GST) they pay, while the Emergency Credit Linked Guarantee Scheme is casing their debt servicing concerns,'' it added.

In FY21, the government announced the Emergency Credit Linked Guarantee Scheme, which succeeded in shielding micro, small and medium enterprises from financial distress.

Quoting a recent CIBIL report (ECLGS Insights, August 2022), the survey said it showed that the scheme has supported MSMEs in facing the COVID shock, with 83 per cent of the borrowers that availed the ECLGS being micro-enterprises. Among these micro units, more than half had an overall exposure of less than Rs 10 lakh. Furthermore, CIBIL data also showed that ECLGS borrowers had lower non-performing asset rates than enterprises that were eligible for ECLGS but did not avail of it, the survey pointed out. The GST paid by MSMEs after declining in FY21 has been rising since and now has crossed the pre-pandemic level of FY20, reflecting the financial resilience of small businesses and the effectiveness of the pre-emptive government intervention targeted towards MSMEs.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Webb's NIRISS back to full scientific operations after suffering software glitch

Webb's NIRISS back to full scientific operations after suffering software gl...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Italy eases anti-COVID measures for travellers from China; Novo Nordisk launches 'strong' guidance, warns of supply constraints and more

Health News Roundup: Italy eases anti-COVID measures for travellers from Chi...

 Global
3
Stunning NASA photo reveals mesa-like landforms on Mars

Stunning NASA photo reveals mesa-like landforms on Mars

 Global
4
OnePlus announces OxygenOS 13 Open Beta for Nord CE

OnePlus announces OxygenOS 13 Open Beta for Nord CE

India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart Cities: A Blueprint for a Better Future

Solving Water Crises with the Help of Technology

The Rise of Artificial Intelligence: Navigating the Future with AI

Preserving Our Water for Tomorrow: The Technological Revolution in Water Resource Management

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023