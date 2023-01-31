Left Menu

Maha: Tribunal awards Rs 4.6 lakh to kin of woman who died in bus accident in 2007

The insurance company said it was not liable to pay anything as the bus driver did not have a licence which was a breach of the policy terms.

PTI | Thane | Updated: 31-01-2023 13:40 IST | Created: 31-01-2023 13:40 IST
Maha: Tribunal awards Rs 4.6 lakh to kin of woman who died in bus accident in 2007
  • Country:
  • India

A Motor Accident Claims Tribunal in Maharashtra's Thane district has awarded a compensation of Rs 4.66 lakh to the son of a 50-year-old woman fish seller who died in a bus accident in 2007.

A copy of the tribunal's January 22 order was made available on Monday.

Member of the tribunal (Kalyan) Amol D Harne directed the owner of the vehicle at the time and an insurance company to pay the amount along with interest at 7 per cent per annum from the date of the petition.

In his petition of March 2009, Diva resident Gurunath Pandit Patil said his mother Yamunabai died on March 25, 2007, when the bus she was travelling in tilted after one of its wheels went into a pit near Kalyan.

Patil sought compensation of Rs 4 lakh saying his mother earned Rs 6,000 a month selling fish.

While the insurance company argued in the tribunal, the two bus owners, including the one who later acquired the vehicle, did not appear before it. The insurance company said it was not liable to pay anything as the bus driver did not have a licence which was a breach of the policy terms. The tribunal noted that the driver of the vehicle was at fault and was primarily liable to pay the compensation. It also said, "The copy of the RC book shows that the respondent (previous owner) is the registered owner of the offending vehicle, therefore he is vicariously liable to pay the compensation." The tribunal said the new bus owner had nothing to do with the accident and was not liable to pay any compensation. The tribunal noted that the claimant was not concerned with the terms of the insurance policy between the previous bus owner and the insurer. The petitioner cannot be "denied fruits of the award rendered by the Tribunal" and cannot be compelled to seek recovery only from the owner of the vehicle, said the tribunal.

"Therefore, there is liability of the insurer, though not jointly and severally, to pay the amount of compensation to the petitioner and to recover the same from the previous owner if desired," said the tribunal.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Webb's NIRISS back to full scientific operations after suffering software glitch

Webb's NIRISS back to full scientific operations after suffering software gl...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Italy eases anti-COVID measures for travellers from China; Novo Nordisk launches 'strong' guidance, warns of supply constraints and more

Health News Roundup: Italy eases anti-COVID measures for travellers from Chi...

 Global
3
Stunning NASA photo reveals mesa-like landforms on Mars

Stunning NASA photo reveals mesa-like landforms on Mars

 Global
4
OnePlus announces OxygenOS 13 Open Beta for Nord CE

OnePlus announces OxygenOS 13 Open Beta for Nord CE

India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart Cities: A Blueprint for a Better Future

Solving Water Crises with the Help of Technology

The Rise of Artificial Intelligence: Navigating the Future with AI

Preserving Our Water for Tomorrow: The Technological Revolution in Water Resource Management

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023