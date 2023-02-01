Russia's war on Ukraine latest: Moscow continues Donetsk offensive

Russian forces are making incremental gains in their push to take territory in Ukraine's eastern province of Donetsk, focusing on the town of Bakhmut north of the regional capital. CONFLICT

* Bakhmut came under renewed fire as did Klishchiivka and Kurdyumivka, villages on the southern approaches to Bakhmut, the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces said in a statement on Tuesday night. Weeks of relentless pounding of Bakhmut have been similar to the drive by Russian forces to capture two cities further north - Sievierodonetsk and Lysychansk - in June and July. * Russian forces made no headway in attempts to advance on Avdiivka, the second focal point of Russian attacks in Donetsk region, Kyiv's military general staff said. Russian forces also tried to advance near Lyman, a town further north that was recaptured by Ukrainian forces in October, the military said.

* Russia was reaching further west in Donetsk by firing on the town of Vuhledar and a half dozen other towns and villages, the Ukraine military said. Vuhledar is about 148 km (90 miles) away from the main fighting in and around Bakhmut. * In an unusually detailed intelligence update, the British defence ministry said Russian forces had advanced hundreds of metres across a river toward Vuhledar and could make more localised gains there. It said the assault was unlikely to lead to a significant breakthrough, but could be intended to draw Ukrainian efforts away from defending Bakhmut.

* Reuters could not independently verify the battlefield reports. DIPLOMACY

* Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy's government is lobbying hard for allies to supply fighter jets that it can use to repulse Russian advances. In Paris after meeting Ukrainian Defence Minister Oleksii Reznikov, French Defence Minister Sebastien Lecornu said "there was no taboo" about supplying Kyiv with fighter planes. * The United States, which has provided Ukraine about $27.2 billion in military aid since Russia's invasion, is preparing a $2.2 billion package of additional assistance. That is expected to offer Kyiv longer-range rockets for the first time and other munitions and weapons, two U.S. officials briefed on the matter told Reuters on Tuesday.

* Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said further supplies of Western weaponry to Ukraine would lead to more escalation of the conflict there and draw NATO members more deeply into it. * Ukraine hopes to secure widespread international support for banning Russian and Belarusian athletes from the Paris Olympics due to Moscow's invasion, its sports minister said. (Compiled by Cynthia Osterman)

