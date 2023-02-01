Left Menu

Imam killed as wall of mosque collapses in UP's Muzaffarnagar

PTI | Muzaffarnagar | Updated: 01-02-2023 08:37 IST | Created: 01-02-2023 08:37 IST
Imam killed as wall of mosque collapses in UP's Muzaffarnagar
A wall of a mosque collapsed killing an imam in Muzaffarnagar in Uttar Pradesh, police said on Wednesday.

The deceased was identified as Tahir Kasmi, 60, the general secretary of Muzaffarnagar City Jamiat Ulema Hind.

The wall of the mosque in the Kotwali police station area of the district collapsed Tuesday evening, trapping the imam under the debris.

He was taken to a hospital where doctor pronounced him dead on arrival, Kotwali police station SHO Mahaveer Singh said.

