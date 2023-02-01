Left Menu

Police shoot armed man in Target store in Omaha

A man who opened fire with a semiautomatic rifle inside a Target Corp store in Omaha was fatally shot by the police on Tuesday afternoon, authorities said. Investigation had revealed that the suspect had fired multiple shots inside store and had an AR-15 rifle and thirteen loaded rifle magazines, the Omaha Police Department said in a statement.

Reuters | Updated: 01-02-2023 08:45 IST | Created: 01-02-2023 08:45 IST
Police shoot armed man in Target store in Omaha

A man who opened fire with a semiautomatic rifle inside a Target Corp store in Omaha was fatally shot by the police on Tuesday afternoon, authorities said.

Investigation had revealed that the suspect had fired multiple shots inside store and had an AR-15 rifle and thirteen loaded rifle magazines, the Omaha Police Department said in a statement. Responding officers had shot the armed suspect, who was later pronounced dead by the Omaha Fire Department, the authorities added, saying that no victims had been found at the store or had arrived in local hospitals.

The investigation was ongoing, the police said. The retailer said shoppers and staff at its Omaha West store had been safely evacuated and that it was working with the Omaha Police Department.

"The store will remain closed temporarily, during which time we will provide our team members full compensation and access to on-site counseling for those who need it," a spokesperson for the retailer said in an emailed statement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
(Warning: Do not install) OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro get January 2023 security patch and bug fixes

(Warning: Do not install) OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro get January 2023 security patc...

 India
2
Health News Roundup: Under-funded WHO seeks 'reinforced' role in global health at key meeting; Pfizer forecasts weak 2023 sales of COVID products and more

Health News Roundup: Under-funded WHO seeks 'reinforced' role in global heal...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Under-funded WHO seeks 'reinforced' role in global health at key meeting; Sanofi to let go of staff at vaccine plants in India as part of review and more

Health News Roundup: Under-funded WHO seeks 'reinforced' role in global heal...

 Global
4
Galactic Collision: Spectacular three-way smashup caught by telescopes

Galactic Collision: Spectacular three-way smashup caught by telescopes

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Power of Technology in Preserving Our Water Resources

Water 2.0: The Impact of Technology on Urban Development

From Sewage to Solution: Innovations in Wastewater Treatment

Building a Better Tomorrow: The Future of Urban Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023