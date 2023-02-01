Suspected drug smuggler arrested with 1 kg of morphine in UP's Barabanki

Police arrested a suspected drug smuggler and recovered more than 1 kg of morphine from him in Barabanki district in Uttar Pradesh, an officer said on Wednesday.

The accused, identified as Munnawar, was arrested from Wasinagar locality on Tuesday, the superintendent of police said.

He said 1.1 kg of morphine was recovered from him. The seized drug is worth around Rs 1 crore in the international market.

Police have also recovered Rs 31,95 in cash, a mobile phone and a car from the arrested person.

