Left Menu

Suspected drug smuggler arrested with 1 kg of morphine in UP's Barabanki

PTI | Barabanki | Updated: 01-02-2023 09:06 IST | Created: 01-02-2023 09:06 IST
Suspected drug smuggler arrested with 1 kg of morphine in UP's Barabanki
  • Country:
  • India

Police arrested a suspected drug smuggler and recovered more than 1 kg of morphine from him in Barabanki district in Uttar Pradesh, an officer said on Wednesday.

The accused, identified as Munnawar, was arrested from Wasinagar locality on Tuesday, the superintendent of police said.

He said 1.1 kg of morphine was recovered from him. The seized drug is worth around Rs 1 crore in the international market.

Police have also recovered Rs 31,95 in cash, a mobile phone and a car from the arrested person.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
(Warning: Do not install) OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro get January 2023 security patch and bug fixes

(Warning: Do not install) OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro get January 2023 security patc...

 India
2
Health News Roundup: Under-funded WHO seeks 'reinforced' role in global health at key meeting; Pfizer forecasts weak 2023 sales of COVID products and more

Health News Roundup: Under-funded WHO seeks 'reinforced' role in global heal...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Under-funded WHO seeks 'reinforced' role in global health at key meeting; Sanofi to let go of staff at vaccine plants in India as part of review and more

Health News Roundup: Under-funded WHO seeks 'reinforced' role in global heal...

 Global
4
Galactic Collision: Spectacular three-way smashup caught by telescopes

Galactic Collision: Spectacular three-way smashup caught by telescopes

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Power of Technology in Preserving Our Water Resources

Water 2.0: The Impact of Technology on Urban Development

From Sewage to Solution: Innovations in Wastewater Treatment

Building a Better Tomorrow: The Future of Urban Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023