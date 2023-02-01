Suspected drug smuggler arrested with 1 kg of morphine in UP's Barabanki
PTI | Barabanki | Updated: 01-02-2023 09:06 IST | Created: 01-02-2023 09:06 IST
- Country:
- India
Police arrested a suspected drug smuggler and recovered more than 1 kg of morphine from him in Barabanki district in Uttar Pradesh, an officer said on Wednesday.
The accused, identified as Munnawar, was arrested from Wasinagar locality on Tuesday, the superintendent of police said.
He said 1.1 kg of morphine was recovered from him. The seized drug is worth around Rs 1 crore in the international market.
Police have also recovered Rs 31,95 in cash, a mobile phone and a car from the arrested person.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Uttar Pradesh
- Barabanki
- Munnawar
- Wasinagar
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Uttar Pradesh inks 19 deals worth Rs 25,000 crore in Hyderabad ahead of GIS 2023
Investors Summit will have a huge impact on Uttar Pradesh economy: Min AK Sharma
4 killed after car plunges into pond in Uttar Pradesh's Hapur
On the run after killing man in Uttar Pradesh, four accused held in Maha's Navi Mumbai
Uttar Pradesh: Four hold journalist and family hostage, Rs 20 lakh cash and jewellery looted