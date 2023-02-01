Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-02-2023 12:13 IST | Created: 01-02-2023 11:44 IST
47.8 cr Jan Dhan accounts opened: FM
Union Finance Minister, chairman of GST Council Nirmala Sitharaman (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI
As many as 47.8 crore Jan Dhan accounts have been opened so far, a scheme which was launched in 2014 as a national mission for financial inclusion.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday said the National Rural Livelihood Mission has achieved remarkable success by mobilising rural women into 1 lakh SHGs (self help groups).

She said that 47.8 crore JanDhan accounts have been opened.

The Jan Dhan Yojana was announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his Independence Day address in 2014, and it was launched on August 28 in the same year.

Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana (PMJDY) is the national mission for financial inclusion to ensure access to financial services -- savings and deposit accounts, remittance, credit, insurance and pension in an affordable manner.

She also informed that 9.6 crore LPG connections and 220 crore Covid vaccines for 102 crore people have been given.

On tourism, the minister in her Budget speech said that there is a large potential in the tourism sector and promotion of tourism needs to be taken up in mission mode.

Green growth efforts would also help reduce carbon intensity and create green job opportunities, Sitharaman added.

