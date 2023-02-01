Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-02-2023 12:46 IST | Created: 01-02-2023 12:02 IST
FM Sitharaman announces scheme to improve socio-economic condition of vulnerable tribes
Budget Presentation by Union Finance Minister in Parliament (Photo/Sansad TV) Image Credit: ANI
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday proposed to launch a scheme to improve the socio-economic condition of particularly vulnerable primitive tribal groups. An amount of Rs 15,000 crore will be made available to implement the Prime Minister Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Groups (PM-PVTG) development mission in next three years under the development action plan for Scheduled Tribes, she said while presenting the Union Budget for 2023-24 in Parliament.

“PM-PVTG development missions are being launched to improve socio-economic conditions of the particularly vulnerable tribal groups,” the finance minister announced.

This will saturate PVTG families and habitations with basic facilities such as safe housing, clean drinking water and sanitation, improved access to health, education, nutrition, road and telecom connectivity and sustainable livelihood opportunity, she said.

“An amount of Rs 15,000 crore will be made available to implement the mission in the next three years,” she added.

In the next three years, the Centre will recruit 38,800 teachers and support staff for 749 Eklavya Model Residential Schools servicing 3.5 lakh tribal students, Sitharaman noted.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

