Thief breaks into Goa district court's evidence room, escapes with cash

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 01-02-2023 13:10 IST | Created: 01-02-2023 12:31 IST
A thief broke into the evidence room of the district and sessions court building in Goa's capital Panaji and fled allegedly with cash seized as part of proof in various cases, a police official said on Wednesday.

The incident took place on the intervening night of Tuesday-Wednesday in the court located in a Portuguese-era building where a guard was on duty on the front side, he said.

The functioning of three district courts located in the premises was affected on Wednesday as an investigation was on into the incident. The judges gave further dates for the cases listed for Wednesday.

The thief entered the premises by breaking a window on the building's rear side, the police official said.

An initial investigation revealed the thief ran away with the cash seized as part of evidence in various cases, the official said, without specifying the amount.

A detailed investigation will ascertain whether any papers and other material were stolen, he said.

''We are also investigating how the guard on duty was unaware of the theft,” he said.

