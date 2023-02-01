Left Menu

Bank recovery agent shot dead in J'khand

PTI | Ranchi | Updated: 01-02-2023 13:11 IST | Created: 01-02-2023 12:35 IST
A bank recovery agent was allegedly shot dead by two bike-borne criminals in Jharkhand's Dhanbad district on Wednesday morning, police said.

The deceased was identified as Upendra Singh, who was shot at in the PK Roy Memorial College premises under the Saraidhela Police Station limits, around 170 km from the state capital Ranchi.

Saraidhela Police Station Officer-in-Charge Jitendra Kumar said the incident took place around 8 am when Singh went to the college to drop his son. ''Two bike-borne miscreants shot at him in the college premises and fled the spot. Local people admitted him to Sahid Nirmal Mahto Medical College and Hospital. He was later referred to a super-speciality hospital in Durgapur in neighbouring West Bengal for better treatment.'' ''But Singh succumbed to his bullet injuries,'' the officer said. Deputy Superintendent of Police (law & order) Arvind Kumar Vinha said an investigation has been initiated.

''We will be able to comment on the incident only after the investigation gets completed,” he said.

Singh had professional enmity with some people and was attacked several times in the past, the police said.

