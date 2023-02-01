Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-02-2023 13:15 IST | Created: 01-02-2023 12:40 IST
Phase III of eCourts Project to be launched: FM Sitharaman
The Budget Presentation by Union Finance Minister in Parliament (Photo/Sansad TV) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The phase three of the eCourts Project with an outlay of Rs 7,000 crore will be launched for efficient administration of justice, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Wednesday.

The finance minister made the announcement in her budget speech in Lok Sabha.

The phase three of the eCourts Project envisions a judicial system that is more accessible, efficient and equitable for every individual who seeks justice, or is part of the delivery of justice, in India, according to details available on the website of the Department of Justice in the Union law Ministry.

''It envisions an infrastructure for the judicial system that is natively digital. It does not merely digitise paper-based processes, it transforms processes for a digital environment. Phase III will enable any litigant or lawyer to file a case from anywhere, at any time, without having to go to multiple windows in the premises of any specific court,'' according to the executive summary of a draft document put in the public domain by the department.

''For efficient administration of justice, Phase III of eCourts Project will be launched with an outlay of Rs 7000 crore,'' Sitharaman said.

Law Minister Kiren Rijiju had recently indicated that the phase three of the project was in the offing.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

