Left Menu

Maha: Two killed as man lights cigarette near drums containing chemical

Two scrap dealers were killed after drums filled with a combustible chemical exploded in Maharashtras Thane district on Wednesday morning, a civic official said. Four drums exploded due to the fire, killing the duo, said Avinash Sawant, chief of Thane Municipal Corporations regional disaster management cell.Firefighters reached the spot and put out the fire, he said, adding that the Nizampur police are probing the matter.

PTI | Thane | Updated: 01-02-2023 13:17 IST | Created: 01-02-2023 12:41 IST
Maha: Two killed as man lights cigarette near drums containing chemical
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Two scrap dealers were killed after drums filled with a combustible chemical exploded in Maharashtra’s Thane district on Wednesday morning, a civic official said. The victims were drawing diethylene glycol from the containers at Kambe in Bhiwandi when one of them lit a cigarette, setting off a fire around 8.30 am, the official said. Four drums exploded due to the fire, killing the duo, said Avinash Sawant, chief of Thane Municipal Corporation’s regional disaster management cell.

Firefighters reached the spot and put out the fire, he said, adding that the Nizampur police are probing the matter.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
(Warning: Do not install) OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro get January 2023 security patch and bug fixes

(Warning: Do not install) OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro get January 2023 security patc...

 India
2
Health News Roundup: Under-funded WHO seeks 'reinforced' role in global health at key meeting; Pfizer forecasts weak 2023 sales of COVID products and more

Health News Roundup: Under-funded WHO seeks 'reinforced' role in global heal...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Under-funded WHO seeks 'reinforced' role in global health at key meeting; Sanofi to let go of staff at vaccine plants in India as part of review and more

Health News Roundup: Under-funded WHO seeks 'reinforced' role in global heal...

 Global
4
Galactic Collision: Spectacular three-way smashup caught by telescopes

Galactic Collision: Spectacular three-way smashup caught by telescopes

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Power of Technology in Preserving Our Water Resources

Water 2.0: The Impact of Technology on Urban Development

From Sewage to Solution: Innovations in Wastewater Treatment

Building a Better Tomorrow: The Future of Urban Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023