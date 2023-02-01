Man shot while trying to stop fight in north Delhi; 1 arrested
A 25-year-old man was shot at allegedly when he and his friend tried to stop a fight between some people in north Delhis Timarpur area, police said on Wednesday.An accused in the case has been arrested, they said.Avtar, a resident of Gandhi Vihar, was rushed to a nearby hospital and is stated to be in stable condition, police said.The incident was reported to the police at midnight.A few people who had come to attend a wedding got into a fight among themselves.
A 25-year-old man was shot at allegedly when he and his friend tried to stop a fight between some people in north Delhi's Timarpur area, police said on Wednesday.
An accused in the case has been arrested, they said.
Avtar, a resident of Gandhi Vihar, was rushed to a nearby hospital and is stated to be in stable condition, police said.
The incident was reported to the police at midnight.
A few people who had come to attend a wedding got into a fight among themselves. Avtar and his friend Sagar, who were passing through the locality, intervened to ensure that no one is injured, a police official said.
A person named Sunny along with Vivek got into a fight with Avtar and Sagar. During this, Avtar was shot at.
He was rushed to a nearby hospital and is now declared fit for recording his police statement, said Sagar Singh Kalsi, Deputy Commissioner of Police (North).
A case of attempt to murder and under the Arms Act has been registered, he said, adding Vivek Thakur (22), a resident of Mukundpur, has been arrested in connection with the incident while a hunt is on to nab the others.
