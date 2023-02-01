Left Menu

Priest, two others held for drug peddling in Assam

A priest and two others have been arrested in Assams Nagaon district for their alleged involvement in drug peddling, police said on Wednesday.The three accused were held in the Crossing Gate Bazar area of Lumding town late on Monday night, a senior officer said.

PTI | Nagaon | Updated: 01-02-2023 13:34 IST | Created: 01-02-2023 12:59 IST
A priest and two others have been arrested in Assam’s Nagaon district for their alleged involvement in drug peddling, police said on Wednesday.

The three accused were held in the Crossing Gate Bazar area of Lumding town late on Monday night, a senior officer said. ''Based on specific information, we apprehended a man, who is a priest in a temple in Lumding. Two others were also arrested for smuggling contraband into the area,'' Lumding Police Station Officer-in-Charge Chandan Jyoti Bora said.

Drugs in a plastic container have also been recovered from their possession.

''The accused were produced before Hojai's Sankardev Nagar Court on Tuesday and sent them to judicial custody,'' he added.

