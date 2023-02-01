Left Menu

Spain to send up to six Leopard 2A4 tanks to Ukraine - El Pais

Spain plans to send between four and six German-built Leopard 2A4 tanks to Ukraine, newspaper El Pais reported on Wednesday, citing unidentified government sources. The actual number will depend on the condition of the battle tanks in storage and how many other countries will eventually supply to Ukraine, the sources told El Pais.

Reuters | Updated: 01-02-2023 13:42 IST | Created: 01-02-2023 13:12 IST
Spain plans to send between four and six German-built Leopard 2A4 tanks to Ukraine, newspaper El Pais reported on Wednesday, citing unidentified government sources.

The actual number will depend on the condition of the battle tanks in storage and how many other countries will eventually supply to Ukraine, the sources told El Pais. A spokesperson for the Spanish Defence Ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Kyiv secured pledges from the West this month to supply main battle tanks to help fend off Russia's invasion

, with Moscow mounting huge efforts to make incremental advances in eastern Ukraine. Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said on Tuesday his government expects to receive 120 to 140 Western tanks from a coalition of 12 countries in a first wave.

Kuleba said those tanks would include German Leopard 2, British Challenger 2 and U.S. M1 Abrams tanks, and that Ukraine was also "really counting" on supplies of French Leclerc tanks being agreed.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

