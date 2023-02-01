Left Menu

Cannot rule out internal assistance for Pakistan mosque bombing -police

Reuters | Updated: 01-02-2023 13:51 IST
Major arrests have been made in connection with the Pakistan mosque bombing that killed over 100 people on Monday, Peshawar police chief Ijaz Khan told Reuters on Wednesday.

He said police are investigating how the suicide bomber entered the highly-secured police area, and could not rule out internal assistance to carry out the attack.

