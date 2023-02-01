Man killed after being hit by truck in Delhi
A 35-year-old man was killed after his motorcycle was allegedly hit by a truck on Uttam Nagar-Najafgarh road here on Wednesday, police said.The accused truck driver has been arrested, they said.The deceased has been identified as Arun, a resident of Uttam Nagar, police said.
- Country:
- India
A 35-year-old man was killed after his motorcycle was allegedly hit by a truck on Uttam Nagar-Najafgarh road here on Wednesday, police said.
The accused truck driver has been arrested, they said.
The deceased has been identified as Arun, a resident of Uttam Nagar, police said. An information regarding the accident was received at the Bindapur police station following which a team reached the spot and took Arun to the Deen Dayal Upadhyay hospital where he was declared brought dead, a senior police officer said.
Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) M Harsha Vardhan said during enquiry, it was found that the victim was on a motorcycle which was hit by a mixer truck. ''The accused driver -- Rohtak-resident Satyawan -- has been arrested and his vehicle is also seized,'' he said.
A case was registered under sections 279 (Driving or riding on a public way so rashly or negligently as to endanger human life, etc.) and 304 A (Causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code, the DCP said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Haryana Police to collaborate with IIM-Rohtak on knowledge sharing, capacity building of its officers
Dera Sacha Sauda chief walks out of Rohtak jail after being granted 40-day parole
Dera Sacha Sauda chief walks out of Rohtak jail after being granted 40-day parole; SAD, SGPC object
Four of family found dead in Rohtak home
Haryana CM visits Shefali Verma's home in Rohtak after T20 WC win