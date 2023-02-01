Left Menu

Allahabad HC sets aside principals' appointments in intermediate colleges of UP on ground of delay

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 01-02-2023 22:38 IST | Created: 01-02-2023 22:18 IST
Allahabad HC sets aside principals' appointments in intermediate colleges of UP on ground of delay
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Allahabad High Court on Wednesday set aside the appointments of principals in the recognised intermediate colleges and high schools of Uttar Pradesh on the ground of an inordinate delay of nine years.

Passing the order, Justice Pankaj Bhatia of the court's Lucknow bench observed: ''All the appointments made by the Uttar Pradesh Secondary Education Services Selection Board in pursuance of the advertisement issued in 2013 are set aside as being violative of articles 14 and 16 of the Constitution of India.'' ''The board shall now take steps for recruitment by issuing fresh advertisements with all expeditions strictly in accordance with law,'' the judge added.

The order came on a batch of writ petitions challenging the appointments of principals in reference to advertisement number three of 2013. ''The appointments have been made after a delay of about nine years in 2022, which is violative of articles 14 and 16 of the Constitution,'' argued the petitioners' counsel, Sharad Pathak.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Webb's NIRISS back to full scientific operations after suffering software glitch

Webb's NIRISS back to full scientific operations after suffering software gl...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Italy eases anti-COVID measures for travellers from China; Novo Nordisk launches 'strong' guidance, warns of supply constraints and more

Health News Roundup: Italy eases anti-COVID measures for travellers from Chi...

 Global
3
OnePlus announces OxygenOS 13 Open Beta for Nord CE

OnePlus announces OxygenOS 13 Open Beta for Nord CE

India
4
Stunning NASA photo reveals mesa-like landforms on Mars

Stunning NASA photo reveals mesa-like landforms on Mars

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Solving Water Crises with the Help of Technology

The Rise of Artificial Intelligence: Navigating the Future with AI

Preserving Our Water for Tomorrow: The Technological Revolution in Water Resource Management

Water 2.0: The Impact of Technology on Urban Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023