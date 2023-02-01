Allahabad HC says retirement age of govt homeopathic doctors will be 62 years

The Allahabad High Court on Wednesday said the retirement age of government homeopathic doctors in provincial services will be 62 years, up from the current 60.

The Lucknow bench of the court said the retirement age of government allopathic doctors is 62 years but that of homeopathic doctors is 60 years, which is violative of the principle of equality.

A bench of Justice Vivek Chaudhary passed the order on a plea by homeopathic practitioner SK Yadav, who had moved the court against his retirement on December 31, 2021 at the age of 60.

He had pleaded that the retirement age of allopathic doctors in provincial services was raised to 62 years in 2017, but the homeopathic doctors were discriminated against as their retirement age remained 60.

