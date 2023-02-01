Left Menu

Allahabad HC says retirement age of govt homeopathic doctors will be 62 years

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 01-02-2023 22:40 IST | Created: 01-02-2023 22:20 IST
Allahabad HC says retirement age of govt homeopathic doctors will be 62 years
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Allahabad High Court on Wednesday said the retirement age of government homeopathic doctors in provincial services will be 62 years, up from the current 60.

The Lucknow bench of the court said the retirement age of government allopathic doctors is 62 years but that of homeopathic doctors is 60 years, which is violative of the principle of equality.

A bench of Justice Vivek Chaudhary passed the order on a plea by homeopathic practitioner SK Yadav, who had moved the court against his retirement on December 31, 2021 at the age of 60.

He had pleaded that the retirement age of allopathic doctors in provincial services was raised to 62 years in 2017, but the homeopathic doctors were discriminated against as their retirement age remained 60.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Webb's NIRISS back to full scientific operations after suffering software glitch

Webb's NIRISS back to full scientific operations after suffering software gl...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Italy eases anti-COVID measures for travellers from China; Novo Nordisk launches 'strong' guidance, warns of supply constraints and more

Health News Roundup: Italy eases anti-COVID measures for travellers from Chi...

 Global
3
OnePlus announces OxygenOS 13 Open Beta for Nord CE

OnePlus announces OxygenOS 13 Open Beta for Nord CE

India
4
Stunning NASA photo reveals mesa-like landforms on Mars

Stunning NASA photo reveals mesa-like landforms on Mars

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Solving Water Crises with the Help of Technology

The Rise of Artificial Intelligence: Navigating the Future with AI

Preserving Our Water for Tomorrow: The Technological Revolution in Water Resource Management

Water 2.0: The Impact of Technology on Urban Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023