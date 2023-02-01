MCD releases Rs 730 cr for staff salary, pension of retired employees

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi on Wednesday released an amount of Rs 730 crore towards salaries and pensions of all categories of staff and retired employees, an official statement said.

With this, salaries of all categories of employees and pensions of retired employees of the MCD have been released up to December 2022, it said.

''It includes Group A category, teachers, nurses and paramedical staff, head clerk/AO/superintendents, UDC/ASI, safai karamchari/MTS and pension of retired employees,'' the statement said.

''Despite the financial constraints, the Corporation, through its effective financial management, aims to release the salaries of its employees as well as pension to its pensioners,'' it added.

Apart from carrying out its civic duties, the MCD said, it is making all efforts to augment its internal sources of revenue.

''Despite all hardships, the MCD is regularly paying its employees as per the availability of funds since the unification of erstwhile three municipal corporations in May 2022,'' it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)