Left Menu

MCD releases Rs 730 cr for staff salary, pension of retired employees

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-02-2023 22:54 IST | Created: 01-02-2023 22:54 IST
MCD releases Rs 730 cr for staff salary, pension of retired employees
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia
  • Country:
  • India

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi on Wednesday released an amount of Rs 730 crore towards salaries and pensions of all categories of staff and retired employees, an official statement said.

With this, salaries of all categories of employees and pensions of retired employees of the MCD have been released up to December 2022, it said.

''It includes Group A category, teachers, nurses and paramedical staff, head clerk/AO/superintendents, UDC/ASI, safai karamchari/MTS and pension of retired employees,'' the statement said.

''Despite the financial constraints, the Corporation, through its effective financial management, aims to release the salaries of its employees as well as pension to its pensioners,'' it added.

Apart from carrying out its civic duties, the MCD said, it is making all efforts to augment its internal sources of revenue.

''Despite all hardships, the MCD is regularly paying its employees as per the availability of funds since the unification of erstwhile three municipal corporations in May 2022,'' it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Webb's NIRISS back to full scientific operations after suffering software glitch

Webb's NIRISS back to full scientific operations after suffering software gl...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Italy eases anti-COVID measures for travellers from China; Novo Nordisk launches 'strong' guidance, warns of supply constraints and more

Health News Roundup: Italy eases anti-COVID measures for travellers from Chi...

 Global
3
OnePlus announces OxygenOS 13 Open Beta for Nord CE

OnePlus announces OxygenOS 13 Open Beta for Nord CE

India
4
Stunning NASA photo reveals mesa-like landforms on Mars

Stunning NASA photo reveals mesa-like landforms on Mars

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Solving Water Crises with the Help of Technology

The Rise of Artificial Intelligence: Navigating the Future with AI

Preserving Our Water for Tomorrow: The Technological Revolution in Water Resource Management

Water 2.0: The Impact of Technology on Urban Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023