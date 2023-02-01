Left Menu

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 01-02-2023 22:54 IST | Created: 01-02-2023 22:54 IST
J-K govt sacks AEE for long absence from duty
  • Country:
  • India

The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Wednesday sacked an assistant executive engineer (AEE) in the Power Development Department for unauthorised absence from work, officials said.

''Bashir Ahmad Shas, AEE of PDD, had been continuously absent from his legitimate duties for a long time, without having any sanctioned leave from the competent authority,'' an official spokesman said.

The case was viewed seriously in the department and he was asked to explain his position, he said.

Despite having been given fair chances to submit his statement of defense as provided under service rules, he failed to submit his reply satisfactorily, the spokesperson said.

