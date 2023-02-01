U.S. deeply concerned by release of Sudanese man found guilty of killing U.S. diplomat
Reuters | Updated: 01-02-2023 23:03 IST | Created: 01-02-2023 23:03 IST
The U.S. State Department on Wednesday said Washington is deeply concerned over the release of a Sudanese man facing the death penalty in connection to the killing of an American diplomat in 2008.
The assertion that the release of Abdelraouf Abuzeid, who was found guilty in the killing of U.S. diplomat John Granville, was agreed to by the U.S. government is inaccurate, State Department spokesperson Ned Price said in a statement, adding that Washington is deeply troubled by the lack of transparency in the legal process that resulted in his release.
