Left Menu

Woman held with Rs 1 crore in cash in poll-bound Nagaland

PTI | Kohima | Updated: 01-02-2023 23:05 IST | Created: 01-02-2023 23:03 IST
Woman held with Rs 1 crore in cash in poll-bound Nagaland
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A woman carrying Rs one crore in unaccounted cash was arrested in a place near the Manipur border in Kohima district of poll-bound Nagaland on Wednesday, an official said.

Members of the Static Surveillance Team recovered the cash while frisking a Manipur-registered vehicle at Khuzama inter-state check gate.

As per norms, the Income Tax Department took charge of the cash, District Election Officer and Deputy Commissioner Shanavas C said.

If the cash was meant for any political party is yet to be ascertained, he said.

Further investigation is in progress, he said.

Assembly elections will be held in the northeastern state on February 27.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Webb's NIRISS back to full scientific operations after suffering software glitch

Webb's NIRISS back to full scientific operations after suffering software gl...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Italy eases anti-COVID measures for travellers from China; Novo Nordisk launches 'strong' guidance, warns of supply constraints and more

Health News Roundup: Italy eases anti-COVID measures for travellers from Chi...

 Global
3
OnePlus announces OxygenOS 13 Open Beta for Nord CE

OnePlus announces OxygenOS 13 Open Beta for Nord CE

India
4
Stunning NASA photo reveals mesa-like landforms on Mars

Stunning NASA photo reveals mesa-like landforms on Mars

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Solving Water Crises with the Help of Technology

The Rise of Artificial Intelligence: Navigating the Future with AI

Preserving Our Water for Tomorrow: The Technological Revolution in Water Resource Management

Water 2.0: The Impact of Technology on Urban Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023